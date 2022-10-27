Australian waitress doesn’t recognize Katy Perry, star reacts in surprising way (video)

The scene took place in Australia, in a crowded cafe.

By the editor

Published on 06/25/2022 at 08:54

Being in Queensland, Australia, in the city of Port Douglas more precisely, Katy Perry went to a local cafe, in order to sit down and enjoy a drink with her daughter. But they couldn’t settle in, simply because the establishment was full.

You must think that faced with such a situation and to please the star, the waiters must have managed to find a table for Katy Perry and her daughter. Well not at all. The waitress who was present at the reception simply refused them entry, indicating an obligation to wait, because she had not identified the American singer.

According to Sudinfo, Katy Perry was initially irritated by the situation, before finally offering the waitress a large tip, to thank her for having treated her as such. ” a normal person “. Following this unusual situation, the young woman in question had published a video on TikTok, since deleted, in which she indicated: “When you’re the first dumb, reckless person to tell Katy Perry she has to wait for a table.” The video had caused so much buzz that the waitress was even invited to a show in Australia to talk about her misadventure.









