Austria approves the vaccination obligation for all over 18. And launches a lottery for those who get immunized

VIENNA – The Austrian Parliament has approved and approved the obligation of the anti-Covid vaccine for all adults. Austria thus becomes the first European country to make the vaccine mandatory for those over 18.

137 of the 170 deputies in the Vienna Parliament voted in favor of introducing the obligation. Only the ultra-nationalist FPO party opposed the obligation. From 1 February, therefore, the vaccination obligation for people over 18 years old in Austria will start with fines of up to 3,600 euros for non-compliant persons.

The Vienna government also announced the introduction of a national lottery to encourage citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Chancellor Karl Nehammer: “We have learned from the past and we have seen that a vaccination lottery is the best way to create such a system,” said the head of the government.

by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni December 23, 2021





The rules state that all citizens, vaccinated or not, are entitled to a ticket for each dose of vaccine received, for a total of three for those who have received the booster dose. At stake there will be 500 euro vouchers, explained the chancellor, which can be spent in shops in order to help the country’s economy at the same time.

In Austria, around 72 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which is one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.