Austria, assisted suicide is legal. The new law entered into force on January 1, 2022

From 1 January 2022 in Austria assisted suicide is legal. The new law guarantees the criminal protection for who “it helps seriously ill people to decide to die with dignity“And acknowledges, for i patients, the right to voluntarily end their suffering. At the same time, it defines the criteria for accessing the assisted end of life. This possibility is provided only for terminal patients and those suffering from very serious pathologies with no chance of healing who will be able to receive a lethal drug through pharmacies. Minors are explicitly excluded. At the same time, the expansion of the network of palliative centers is planned.

Read Also Assisted suicide, Austria is also the fastest in Italy: the new law in force since 2022

The application must be submitted to a notary or by using the ‘Ombudsman for patients’. They are needed two consultations of doctors, one of which must have the specialization for palliative care. The patient’s ability to understand and will must also be documented. In the event that one of the two doctors has doubts, a psychiatrist or psychologist should also be involved. A wait of 12 weeks will then follow after a possible consent, reduced to two in the case of terminal illness. If at the end of this the person confirms the will to die, he can get the lethal drugs at the pharmacy after having communicated it to a lawyer or notary.

The government has also predicted funds to develop palliative care, to ensure that no one chooses to die when other options are available. Active assistance in suicide, on the other hand, remains prohibited in the country, as does the assisted suicide for minors or people with mental health problems. Before this law was passed, anyone who helped someone end their life faced up to 5 years in prison. In Europe, assisted suicide is also legal in Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain.