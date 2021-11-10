Austria, brothel offers a sauna “in company” to those who get vaccinated

At number 8 along the Richard-Strauss-Strasse in Vienna in the last two Mondays the influx has definitely increased: they are the customers of the ‘Funpalast’, one of the most famous brothels in the city, which offers anyone who gets vaccinated a voucher to spend 30 minutes inside the ‘Sauna club’ in the company of a “lady of your choice”.

Austria, and in particular Vienna itself, have a long tradition of ‘Puff’, the dialectal diction of adult entertainment clubs. The Funpalast, only on Mondays, offers a vaccination service from 16-22. The customer will decide which of the four vaccines to be inoculated and the ‘special coupon’ can then be used until 4 am. The place is mainly frequented by non-Viennese.

In Austria only 64% of the population is vaccinated but since last weekend immunizations, especially in Vienna, have increased considerably: this is the consequence of the introduction of the ‘2G rule’ which allows only those vaccinated and cured within six months of being able to consume in restaurants, stay overnight in hotels and hostels, go to a barber and hairdresser, participate in cultural and sporting events with 25 or more people and get on the ski lifts.