Austria, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg resigned: “Head of government and majority party are the same person”

The chancellorship lasted less than two months Alexander Schallenberg. The head of the Austrian government, who took over from his predecessor Sebastian Kurz after the scandal that involved him a few weeks ago and pushed him to resignation, decided to postpone his mandate a few hours after Kurz’s own declarations, who announced his own withdrawal from politics. Schallenberg explained that, in his view, “the roles of head of government and chairman of the strongest party in Austria should quickly be brought together under one person. I therefore make my role as chancellor available ”.

In full pandemic, with the country in lockdown and among the most affected by the virus at European level, Austria will face a new one government crisis. No election in sight, however: the premier of Vienna in fact, he explained in his statements that his will is to give way to the one who will take the helm of the Popular Party who heads the government majority: “As soon as the party has made the right choices” he will leave office, he said. “It was never my goal to take over the leadership of the Popular Party. I am deeply convinced that both roles will soon be reunited in one person “.

A few hours ago the news of Kurz’s farewell to politics arrived: “The decisive moment was there birth of my son”A few days ago, he explained to Kronen Zeitung. But it cannot be excluded that the decision is also linked to what happened less than two months, with his resignation as chancellor after the scandal ofsurvey on piloted polls that they would be paid in part by the government and that they had seen him leave the chancellery precisely in favor of Schallenberg. Kurz, however, had remained the leader of the Övp, becoming group leader in parliament. Now even this chair remains vacant and the decision triggered a domino effect that led to the new government crisis. In contention for the double office seems to be the current Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer.