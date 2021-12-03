Austria, Chancellor Schallenberg announces resignation

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced his resignation, less than two months after taking office. The surprise announcement comes after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz announced his departure from politics this morning.

Schallenberg’s resignation further shakes the conservative Oevp party, ruling with the Greens. Suspected of corruption, former Chancellor Kurz had left his post at Schallenberg. Today he left the leadership of the party and the parliamentary group of the OVP, but also announced his retirement from politics. Meanwhile, Austria is facing a serious pandemic situation. Yesterday, parliament extended the lockdown imposed to reduce covid-19 infections by ten days.