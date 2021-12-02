Austria, Chancellor Schallenberg resigns – Corriere.it

Just two months ago he took office after Sebastian Kurz, overwhelmed by the political scandal

The Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg he resigned. He made his term available just two months after taking office, succeeding Sebastian Kurz who resigned following the corruption investigation and nominated Schallenberg, 52, then foreign minister, for the succession.

Schallenberg’s resignation comes after the announcement of his predecessor, Kurz to leave the political scene leaving the leadership of the conservative party Oevp and the parliamentary group. Schallenberg announced in a written note that he would step down as soon as the party made the right choices. In the same note he added: It was never my goal to take the leadership of the People’s Party. I am deeply convinced that both roles (head of government and leader of the first party in parliament) will soon be brought together in one person. Thus, resignations were somehow announced even if they further shake the Oevp party, in government with the Greens.