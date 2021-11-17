Austria, Chancellor Schallenberg: «The threats served. The lockdown for No vax works “

The lockdown of the unvaccinated in Austria, announced approx ten days ago as a new anti Covid measure, it entered into force today. The first results have already arrived: the number of people who have decided to undergo the vaccine, in fact, has increased. This was said by the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg in an interview with France Presse. “After the developments of the last few days, the increase in people in the vaccination centers shows that our threat, associated with the restrictions, has worked,” explained the premier. Yesterday Shallenberg at the press conference announced the squeeze: «We must increase the vaccination rate. It’s shamefully low, ”he said.

According to The Guardian, Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: only the 65% of the population he completed the cycle of two doses: “The situation is serious – explained the chancellor – we do not take this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary”. Schallenberg is part of the Austrian People’s Party and took office last year October 11th, after the withdrawal of Sebastian Kurz following a series of accusations of aiding and abetting corruption. Meanwhile, Herbert Kickl, leader of the ultra-right Fpoe and the Austrian No vax movement, tested positive for Coronavirus. Now Kickl will have to remain quarantined for 14 days, which is why he will not be able to participate in the demonstration against the vaccine scheduled in Vienna for next Saturday.

