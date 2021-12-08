Austria does not extend the general lockdown: “It does not push for vaccination”. Peak in intensive, from Monday limits only to No vax

The lockdown established in Austria last November 22nd will end on Monday December 13th on lockdown only for the recovered and for people vaccinated against Covid, while it will continue for the No vax. This is what was decided by the former Austrian Minister of the Interior and new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer who motivated the decision by explaining that with the lockdown generalized “there is no incentive for vaccination.” From this consideration came the decision to decrease the restrictions for vaccinated people, allowing them to re-enter shops, restaurants, hotels and Christmas markets. However, Nehammer did not rule out further future new generalized restrictions at the local level, should they become necessary, in the event of an increase in cases or difficulties in maintaining hospital structures. In the last three weeks, with the lockdown across the board, the incidence per 100,000 inhabitants has halved, but employment rates in intensive care units remain high. They are currently hospitalized in resuscitation 670 positive people at Covid, the highest number recorded in the country during the whole of 2021. Last November 20, before lockdown, Austria recorded a peak of 15,297 new cases every day, while according to the data of today, 7 December, the number of new infections fell by over a third, with 4,233 new Covid positive diagnoses e 77 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

The trend of vaccinations and the vaccination obligation from February 2022

In the same period, vaccination coverage increased, but did not, however, undergo a substantial increase. On November 20, in Austria, the 70.2% of the population was found to have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the 65.6% appeared to have completed the primary course of immunization with two doses, while the 14.7% were found to have received the third dose booster. According to the latest data available, updated to 4 December, the 71.8% of Austrians appear to have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid preparation, the 67.8% completed the primary vaccination course, while the third doses reached 26.0%. In short, during the three weeks of lockdown the first few doses increased only by1.6%. From 15 February 2022, however, the Vienna government intends to make anti-Covid vaccination mandatory. The bill to introduce it will be presented next week. For those who decide not to comply with the anti-Covid vaccination obligation, fines up to 3,600 euros per year.

