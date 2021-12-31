Austria evaluates a bonus of 500 euros for those who receive the 3rd dose of the anti Covid vaccine. “Message for the undecided”
Austria is considering awarding a prize of 500 Euros, in the form of a shopping bonus, for those who receive the third dose of Covid vaccine. It is a proposal of the Social Democrats and the government of Oevp and Verdi said it was ready to talk about it. Chancellor Karl Nehammer speaks of a “positive sign”. According to the Ministry of Health, “it is important convey the message to the undecided that the vaccine not only protects them but also those close to them “. “Any contribution to increase the vaccination rate is useful,” adds the ministry.
In Austria, 70.6% of the population is currently vaccinated (in Italy 78%, ed). The bonus could take effect on February 1st with the entry into force of the vaccination obligation. Vienna has introduced an unvaccinated lockdown and other provisions for the containment of infections. Measures that seem to have significantly reduced the rate of spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the German government has entered Italy, Canada, Malta and San Marino in the list of high risk areas Covid starting from Saturday, following the indications of the Robert Koch Institut. Anyone who enters Germany from a high-risk area and is not fully vaccinated (at least two doses, ed) must do one mandatory quarantine of ten days from which he can leave starting from the fifth day with a negative test.
