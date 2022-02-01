Austria, ex-wife runs over and kills her husband’s partner and son

Has run over and killed the new partner of the ex-husband and the 5-year-old son in the south ofAustria. Not a tragic fate, but a crime motivated by jealousy for the new family. The 37-year-old Romanian woman who hit a 43-year-old woman and her child in a car, confessed to her premeditation, killing them. The 37-year-old allegedly acted in revenge, but denies having seen the baby. The target was the rival, at least from what he told the police.

The accident occurred in Carinthia in a residential area in Villach with a speed limit of 30 km / h. The driver stopped only half a kilometer later in a wood. Due to various injuries and a strong shock, sedation of the driver was necessary. Meanwhile, the police discovered that the two women knew each other and in the past were romantically linked to the same man. All three are of Romanian origin and live in Austria. Last night, the 37-year-old confessed to premeditation during a lengthy interrogation in the hospital, where she remains hospitalized under close surveillance.

