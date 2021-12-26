Austria, for the former chancellor Kurz a future as a manager of Silicon Valley | Sky TG24
From politician to manager. This is the parable of the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who, according to the newspaper “Kronen Zeitung”, has accepted a job in the United States and from the beginning of February will most likely take on a position at a company in Silicon Valley.
Kurz’s future
deepening
Austria: Kurz leaves politics
Among his intentions there would also be that of marrying his historical partner Susanne Thier with whom at the end of November he had the first-born Konstantin.
According to the major Austrian newspaper, Kurz will lead a managerial life in San Francisco, Vienna, Germany and Switzerland. In anticipation of his new role, the 35-year-old former prime minister wrote his Christmas greetings in English yesterday afternoon.
Resignation
deepening
Sebastian Kurz, the rise and fall of the young Austrian chancellor
We recall on October 9 his resignation as chancellor after the controversy following the investigation where he was investigated for aiding and abetting corruption. In his place, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg resigned less than two months after taking office. On 6 December, the new Chancellor, former Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.