Austria, for the former chancellor Kurz a future as a manager of Silicon Valley | Sky TG24

From politician to manager. This is the parable of the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who, according to the newspaper “Kronen Zeitung”, has accepted a job in the United States and from the beginning of February will most likely take on a position at a company in Silicon Valley.

Kurz’s future

Austria: Kurz leaves politics

Among his intentions there would also be that of marrying his historical partner Susanne Thier with whom at the end of November he had the first-born Konstantin.

According to the major Austrian newspaper, Kurz will lead a managerial life in San Francisco, Vienna, Germany and Switzerland. In anticipation of his new role, the 35-year-old former prime minister wrote his Christmas greetings in English yesterday afternoon.