Austria, from tomorrow lockdown for the unvaccinated. That’s why in Italy (for now) it is excluded

In Austria in one week, infections from Covid 19 increased by 60%, exceeding the quota of 9,000 cases per day on a population of less than 9 million inhabitants. To have a term of comparison in Italy out of 59 million people the cases are less than 7,000 per day.

The government of Vienna has been forced to take drastic measures which will start tomorrow 8 November. In summary, on November 9, non-vaccinated people will not only no longer be able to ski but will no longer be able to enter even one bar and in a restaurant (even if outdoors), in cinemas, theaters, hairdressers and beauty salons, they will no longer be able to stay in hotels, nor participate in events of any kind with more than 25 people or use the ski lifts.

Skiing, the new rules for skiing holidays: compulsory green pass and masks. In Austria tracks banned for unvaccinated people

Vaccines in Austria and the new rules

The measures have spurred Austrian vaccinations. Yesterday a Salzburg, the second largest city in the country, 1,400 administrations were carried out compared to just 2,000 in the entire previous week. After all, Austria is one of the Western European countries with the lowest vaccination rate, around 64% of the population against 76% in Italy and 79% in Spain.

Among other new rules announced by Vienna there is a requirement to wear masks Ffp2 in some public places (libraries, museums, shops, malls, subways and buses) and a shortening of the duration of the Green Pass, which will be valid for nine months with the aim of convincing more people to take the third dose of the vaccine . Finally, the compulsory Green pass to go to work is confirmed.

Is it a solution in Italy?

Can the Austrian solution be adopted in Italy? The answer from the experts is clear: no, at least for now. First, because the pandemic in Italy is much less serious than in Austria and our hospitals have only 4% of intensive care beds occupied. Then because the percentage of vaccinated by us is relatively high and Italy has long since adopted a strict policy on the Green pass as opposed to the countries of Northern Europe which are “discovering” it only in recent weeks. It is clear that if the circulation of the virus were to change speed in Italy too, things could change.

Locatelli (Cts) excludes the possibility in Italy

The feasibility of a lockdown for the unvaccinated “both in concrete operational terms and in terms of compatibility with constitutional rights I think is quite problematic so I do not think it is a viable solution in our country. Those elements do not make the measure considerable “, said today the president of the Superior Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee, Franco Locatelli, answering a question from Lucia Annunziata’s broadcast on Rai3, Half an hour more.