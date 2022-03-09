Austria has suspended the vaccination obligation

The Austrian government has announced the suspension of compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus due to the decrease in infections in the country and the stabilization of the pandemic. Compulsory vaccination was introduced with a law passed in February, which made Austria the first Western country to impose a vaccination obligation on a large part of the population. The suspension, the government said, takes effect immediately.

The law provided for a first phase of informing the population, in order to give the unvaccinated time to take action, and a second phase in which the authorities would begin to implement sanctions. This second phase should have started on March 15, with random checks carried out by the police, but the decision of the Austrian government blocked its departure.

Compared to when the law was proposed last December, the contagion situation in the country has significantly improved and most of the restrictions since March 5 had been lifted. For this reason, in recent weeks the government had formed a commission composed of scientists and jurists with the task of assessing whether mandatory vaccination was still a necessary and proportionate measure with respect to the progress of the pandemic.

On 8 March, the commission reported to the government that it believes there is no need for a vaccination requirement in Austria at the moment. The Minister of Health, Johannes Rauch, and the Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, then announced that the measure was suspended with immediate effect, and that the commission will again report to the government in three months a possible new decision on the matter.

