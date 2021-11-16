World

Austria, how the lockdown for the No vax works: “Every citizen must expect controls”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

In Austria, which has launched the lockdown for the unvaccinated, the scene that is repeated is always the same. A report from de The print, which starts from a Vienna bar: a gentleman shows a medical certificate, gets angry because they don’t let him in, the waiters call the police. “It has already happened three times this morning,” Alexander Danet, the shop waiter, tells the newspaper. To enter you must be vaccinated or cured of Covid-19, nothing else. For this reason, now deniers, No vax and No Green pass can no longer frequent these clubs and others. No shops, bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concerts, football matches. They can leave for work by showing a molecular swab. Or move to go shopping and for health reasons. Stop. “Vienna is emptier today,” says engineer Wolfang Mayer. «But that’s right. Anyone who endangers the health of others must remain under house arrest ».

The new Chancellor Alexander Shallenberg described the percentage of Austrians who received at least the first dose of the vaccine as “shameful”: 67% (in Italy, 87%). He explained that the threats served and the number of Austrians who went to be immunized increased. The measure affects 2 million Austrians out of 8.9 million. And the Interior Ministry Karl Nehammer announced the new course without too many words: «It can happen at any moment. It doesn’t matter where or when. Every Austrian citizen should expect to be checked by the police. ‘ The minister unleashed the 32,000 officers on duty with orders to ask for the vaccination certificate in any context. Every single public safety intervention will also include the question: are you vaccinated?

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tampon tax, Francesca Michielin on Twitter: “Also this month I spent 15 euros, as if having a period were a luxury”

1 week ago

” Raped by a 15-year-old ”, the police avoid lynching

7 days ago

Pentagon alarm. The situation of Italy

2 weeks ago

The last obstacle remains Tsar Putin

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button