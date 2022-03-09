Austria is ahead of its time: anti-Covid vaccination obligation abolished

Austria has decided to suspend the law onvaccination obligation against Covid-19: the announcement was made by the federal minister for the EU, Karoline Edtstadler, during a press conference in Vienna. “ We have decided to follow the advice of the commission of experts ” and of “ suspend “compulsory vaccination.

The reasons for the choice

The executive decided to eliminate the obligation for the entire population after receiving a report from the technical commission that assessed the mandatory vaccination against Sars-Cov-2 based in the Federal Chancellery. The points decisive contained in the Report concern two issues: the first relates to the implementation itself of the mandatory vaccination, if it were appropriate and justified as it was planned from a legal and medical point of view, the second is the “node” relating to sanctions, if that is, it was possible to apply the sanctions for the unvaccinated by March 15 or if they would have been postponed. The hot potato passed into the hands of the government which decided to suspend the obligation.

“The coalition must decide”

“ However, it is up to the coalition whether to follow their respective recommendations or decide otherwise “, reads the report taken up by the Austrian media, paving the way for the government’s decision to suspend the vaccination obligation. In any case, the experts have already requested a new assessment of the situation in three months. The Federal Minister at the Chancellery, Karoline Edtstadler, told the press that “ the history of compulsory vaccination is full of events. Just as the virus is constantly evolving, you have to stay flexible in dealing with it. Therefore, today is certainly not the last chapter we write on the subject of compulsory vaccination “, he added.

The Austrian measures

As we wrote in Giornale.it, from 1 February 2022 the vaccination obligation had been extended to all those who had not received even a dose aged 18 and over, the first European country to decide for a obligation so extensive (in Italy it is only valid for over 50s). The measure had entered into force on 4 February with the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein who during the presentation of the bill, also supported by the opposition Social Democrats, had defined the vaccine as an act of solidarity.

As we read on Rsi, then, checks and sanctions would be triggered from March 15 with fines of up to 3,600 euros. As we have just seen, today’s turnaround was also due to the sanctions node, how to collect them without violating the principles of the law. The only people exempt from the obligation were pregnant women, those who could not get vaccinated for medical reasons and who had been cured for less than 6 months.