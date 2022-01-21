Austria is the first EU country to approve the vaccination obligation

AGI – Austria is the first nation of the European Union ad having approved the vaccine requirement against Covid-19: will affect all persons over 18 who reside in the nine Laender (regions). Austria, a ‘buffer’ country between Germany and Italy where nine million people live, has been particularly determined since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to stem the infections, so much so as to set up four lockdowns in less than two years: this sera has approved the vaccination obligation which will start in February. It remains to be defined whether the obligation will start from the first day of next month or from the 4th, but this is purely a technical question.

The Austrian Parliament, at the end of a long and animated debate, approved compulsory vaccination with 137 votes in favor and 33 against. Thirteen parliamentarians, among them also from the two governing parties of OeVP (Popolari) and Verdi, did not vote because they were sick or abstained in protest.

The draft provides for mandatory vaccination for people over the age of 18 with primary or secondary residence in Austria. In a first phase, until mid-March, there will be no sanctions; subsequently the fine could reach up to 3600 euros. Prison was excluded.

Pregnant women, all those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and people recovered but no later than six months after recovery are not obliged to vaccinate. The debate on the controversial provision was particularly heated. The first to speak was the leader of the FPOe (right-wing party), Herbert Kickl who openly protested against the obligation saying that he was “horrified, amazed, shaken and shocked”.

Subsequently, the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein (Verdi) tried to dispel doubts by ensuring that “the vaccine against Covid-19 is safe; and a high vaccination rate is needed to contain the virus”. The president of the SPOe (Social Democrats), Pamela Rendi-Wagner stressed that “the compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus, which none of us wanted, has unfortunately become necessary“.

In the meantime, the ministries of health and the interior, after the chaos of yesterday’s data, have not communicated the daily update of the infection. Currently in Austria there are 161,372 positive people with covid (1,503,668 infected since the beginning of the pandemic). In total, 13,956 victims, 1,062 current covid patients hospitalized in normal wards and 193 in intensive care.