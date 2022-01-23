Austria is two steps away from introducing mandatory vaccination

On Thursday, the lower house of the Austrian parliament approved a law that from next February 1 will introduce the obligation to vaccinate against the coronavirus for most of the country’s adults. The introduction of the vaccination obligation had already been anticipated by the Austrian government last November and will make Austria the first European country to enforce such a measure. Now the law will have to be voted on in the Senate and then signed by the President of the Republic, steps which are however only considered a formality.

The vaccination obligation will concern all adults, with the exception of pregnant women, those who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 180 days and those who cannot be vaccinated for valid medical reasons. A transition period towards the full application of the obligation is foreseen until mid-March: after which those who refuse to be vaccinated may incur fines of up to 3,600 euros.

The law was approved by the lower house with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor, 137 to 33: the only political force to have voted against is the far-right Party of Freedom (FPÖ). Party leader Herbert Kickl argued that the vaccination requirement “will pave the way for totalitarianism in Austria” and said he will personally continue to refuse to be vaccinated.

Austria has around 9 million inhabitants and since November it has progressively tightened restrictions on unvaccinated people, introducing wide restrictions and lockdowns that have provoked protests both in Vienna and in other cities. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.5 million coronavirus infections and 13,500 deaths from causes related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the country. Currently about 75 percent of the population has completed the vaccination cycle (people who are fully vaccinated in Italy are about 80 percent of the population).

