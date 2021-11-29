Austria, leader No Vax died of Covid: he treated himself with chlorine dioxide. He could not breathe but refused hospitalization

Johann Biacsics, one of the best known No vax in Austria, it is died for a severe coronavirus infection. As the German press reports, he was taken to hospital in Vienna in early November: his condition they were critical and could not breathe. However, the man refused to receive the treatments and did not make himself available for hospitalization. Once back home, 65 had then tried to heal himself with the chlorine dioxide, a substance touted as an alleged miracle cure against Covid 19 and also cited by Donald Trump.

He wanted to be assisted by his trusted doctor, who apparently did not have time to intervene. Shortly after the worsening of his condition, both his family and staff an ambulance they tried to revive him, but for the 65 years old there was nothing to do. Since the end of October, the family writes on Biacsic’s own website, the man had been worse and worse: diarrhea, fever and cough. His family continues to believe that the man did not die of Coronavirus, despite having been subjected to numerous tests all of which were positive.