Austria, lockdown but only for no vax: this is how it will work – Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

The restrictions announced by Chancellor Schallenberg start on Monday: no entry to restaurants, hotels and shows for those without a vaccination certificate. The country has more infections than Italy

A selective lockdown, which it will only affect the unvaccinated: Austria inaugurates a new strategy to contain the fourth wave of Covid focusing the measures on those who after almost a year refuse to undergo immunization. The government of Vienna has decided on these restrictions numbers in hand: in the country, which has 11 million inhabitants they are counted more cases per day than in Italy and hospital ICUs are beginning to suffer.

The new measures they will start on Monday, November 8th: those who do not have a vaccination certificate will not be able to enter restaurants, hotels, n attend cultural shows and sporting events. The only exception will be the places of work: no vax will be able to access it but only if in possession of a negative swab. Vaccinated or not, instead they will have to wear the mask inside shops, museums and libraries. For the time being, the selective lockdown will last for a month in the hope that in the meantime the epidemiological data will improve and the vaccination campaign will revive.

Nobody intends to divide society, but it is our responsibility to protect people- said at a press conference on Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, in his trial by fire after taking over from his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, overwhelmed by scandals. The exceptional situation, theintensive care occupation is increasing much faster than expected.

The numbers, moreover, leave no way out: November 5th 9,300 Austrians contracted the virus in a single day (in September the daily average was 1,500). The number of decisions decided is limited (15 per day) but the vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly: just 66% of the population received at least one dose. The closures reserved for no vaxes therefore also have the declared objective of reducing the gap with other countries.