Austria: ‘lockdown’ for no vax due to vaccination boom – World

In Austria from today unvaccinated can no longer access restaurants, nightlife, hairdressers, hotels, cultural events and even the ski lifts. Furthermore, from today the Ffp2 mask must be worn in shops, museums and libraries. Violators risk a fine of 500 euros, managers even 3,600 euros. The exclusion of no vaxes from social life has increased the number of vaccinations. In Tyrol, with 3,200 first doses, the number has tripled compared to previous weekends, writes the Tiroler Tageszeitung. With an incidence that has now reached 600, Vienna fears that Germany again this week may issue a recommendation on the inadmissibility of traveling to Austria, thus putting the upcoming winter season at risk. What is worrying is the number of hospitalizations in intensive care, where 365 of the 659 beds available are now occupied. Meanwhile, the Alpen Adria University of Klagenfurt has announced that it will deny access to staff and students no vax from 15 November. “It is not wickedness but common sense that pushes us to this measure,” said rector Oliver Vitouch. “Those who categorically reject the vaccine should question whether university is right for them,” he added

Meanwhile in Germany the number of new coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants has recorded a new record in the last seven days at 201.1, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the official data released today. The previous record, of 197.6, was set in the seven days from 15 to 22 December 2020.

In Russia in the last 24 hours, 39,400 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,190 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded: this was reported by the national anti-coronavirus operations center, taken up by Tass. According to official data, 8,834,495 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. About 146 million people live in Russia.

For the first time in 15 months in Japan no deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded. According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours coronavirus infections nationwide have highlighted 162 cases, while the number of patients in intensive care is stable at 100. Unlike European nations and the United States, already for several weeks, infections in the Land of the Rising Sun show a progressive decline, while the vaccination campaign is proceeding apace, with 73% of the population having been immunized. The highest daily death toll in Japan was recorded in May of this year, at 216, then gradually stabilizing in single numbers in recent days as a result of the surprising departure of the fifth wave in late summer. Deaths have amounted to 18,320 since the start of the pandemic. Starting today, the Tokyo government has decided to reduce the quarantine period from 10 to 3 days for business travelers who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and students will also be gradually allowed to return. with a study permit, and to employees with specific qualifications and in possession of a special authorization from the employer. The new directive does not currently apply to travelers wishing to visit Japan for tourist reasons.