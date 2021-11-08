Austria: ‘lockdown’ for no vax due to vaccination boom

In Austria, those who are not vaccinated can no longer access restaurants, nightlife, hairdressers, hotels, cultural events and even ski lifts. Furthermore, from today the Ffp2 mask must be worn in shops, museums and libraries. Violators risk a fine of 500 euros, managers even 3,600 euros. The exclusion of no vaxes from social life has increased the number of vaccinations.

In Tyrol, with 3,200 first doses, the number has tripled compared to previous weekends, writes the Tiroler Tageszeitung. With an incidence that has now reached 600, Vienna fears that Germany again this week may issue a recommendation on the inadmissibility of traveling to Austria, thus putting the upcoming winter season at risk. What is worrying is the number of hospitalizations in intensive care, where 365 of the 659 beds available are now occupied.

Meanwhile, the Alpen Adria University of Klagenfurt has announced that it will deny access to staff and students no vax from 15 November. “It is not wickedness but common sense that pushes us to this measure,” said rector Oliver Vitouch. “Those who categorically reject the vaccine should question whether university is right for them,” he added.

United Kingdom over 30 thousand cases

The figures from the United Kingdom are still high: 32,322 new cases of covid and 57 deaths