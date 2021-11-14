Austria, lockdown for non-vaccinated people from midnight: 1450 euro fine for offenders. Germany is thinking of a return to smart working

The United Kingdom confirms itself as Europe’s laboratory in testing the response to the pandemic: the first country to suffer the aggression of the fourth wave, it is also the first to see its mitigation. Thanks, above all, to the record of third doses of the vaccine: over 2 million in one week. Where, on the other hand, the immunization campaign proceeds slowly, the aim is to restore a tightening. Unprecedented, in the case of Austria, which confirmed the imposition of the lockdown for no vax from tomorrow. While Germany could return to smart working. For several days, the British have been going in the opposite direction to the rest of Europe on the Covid front. And it is good news, because all the indicators are decreasing: infections, deaths, hospitalizations. Another positive note, the number of vaccinated.

Indeed, the Kingdom is the leader for the so-called boosters, available to all over 50s: about 12 million have already been administered, 2 million in just 7 days, a record. The coverage of minors is also excellent. Over a million 12-15 year olds in England: “A phenomenal result”, emphasized health minister Sajid Javid, while the government plans to bring forward the minimum interval for the booster from 6 to 5 months. The situation is much more complicated in Austria, which is recording contagions on the rise (Saturday record of 13 thousand) and is stuck at 65% of the population vaccinated with two doses. One of the lowest levels in Western Europe.

A “shamefully low” level, underlined Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, announcing a close “not light-hearted but unfortunately necessary”: the entry into force from tomorrow of the lockdown for the unvaccinated. That is, the obligation to stay at home for all citizens over 12 except for emergency reasons, for the purchase of basic necessities, for physical exercise or for visits and medical care. There will be many more checks and you risk fines of thousands of euros. The confinement was arranged for at least 10 days, then it will be evaluated. In addition, Vienna will be the first European city to make Pfizer vaccines available for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Although the EMA has not yet given its ok. In Germany, the situation is equally worrying. The number of vaccinated people is around 67% and there is a growing increase in the contagion curve, with a new incidence record (289 cases per 100,000 people).

And it is thought to run for cover by re-imposing a series of restrictions, starting with the restoration of smart working, unless there is a proven need to work in the office. It will be discussed on Thursday at a state-regions summit, but the new coalition that will have to lead the country, the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals, already seems willing to crack down on it. If Austria and Germany do not shine on vaccines, Bulgaria is the black jersey overall, in last place for vaccinations. In the Balkan country, citizens voted for the third time in a year, in the hope that a strong government will be born, capable of responding to the health emergency. Because hospitals are overwhelmed and nearly 200 people die every day from the coronavirus, while less than a quarter of the 6.9 million inhabitants are fully immunized.