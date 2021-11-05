Austria, “lockdown” for the unvaccinated: no access to restaurants, hotels, theaters, cinemas and concerts. Swabs are also allowed at work

Austria sends in “lockdown“ the unvaccinated. From Monday 8 November who is not immunized or healed from Covid in the last few six months (the so-called “2G rule”) will no longer be able to access all those places where before even one was enough negative buffer (“3G rule”): restaurants, hotel, sports activities, hairdressing salons, events cultural (theaters, cinemas, concerts) and sports with more than 25 participants and leisure activities, as well as hospitals and health centers. In the workplace, however, the negative test will remain admitted. This was announced by the federal government at the end of a summit with the administrations of the Länder providing for a period of transition four weeks, during which the first dose combined with a molecular buffer will suffice. In all shops, museums and libraries it will become mandatory to wear the mask Ffp2.

Federal Chancellor, the Conservative Alexander Schallenberg, justified the measure with the sharp increase in infections in the country: 9,388 only on Friday, just below the record (9,586) reached in November 2020. The hospital picture shows 356 beds occupied in intensive care (but already next week they could rise to over 500) e 1.381 in the ordinary wards. The incidence is among the highest in Europe, with 407 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. “When we get in the car we put it there security belt, the Covid vaccine is our belt, ”Schallenberg said. “Nobody intends to divide society, but it is our responsibility to protect people. Occupancy in intensive care beds is increasing much faster than expected ”.

Austria is one of the countries indicated in dark red – the color that indicates the maximum incidence – in the new map of Europe released by the ECDC (the European Agency for Infectious Diseases): with it theIreland, the Belgium, many regions Dutch, the Baltic and Central Eastern countries such as Romania And Bulgaria. “We are back at the epicenter” of the pandemic, said the director for Europe, Hans Kluge.