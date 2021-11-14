Austria, lockdown for unvaccinated people has started on Monday. Chancellor Schallenberg: “Drastic but necessary measure”. Here are the new rules

The lockdown for people not vaccinated against Covid officially begins on Monday in Austria. Except twists to the Nationalrat, called to approve the new package of rules by this evening, from midnight the rules decided by the government of Vienna officially come into force: those who are not vaccinated or cured will be able to leave their home only for work, to carry out necessary commissions (such as shopping) and for health reasons (including physical and psychological ones, such as a run or a walk). Children under the age of twelve years. These are “drastic” measures, said the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg after the agreement reached at the summit with the regional governors, “we are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary“.

What the new rules provide – In Austria the rule 2G, that is the prohibition of entry to many public places (such as bars and restaurants) for unvaccinated people. From Monday, however, those who refused immunization will have to return at restrictions which were in effect during the first lockdown of the spring 2020, when in fact in almost all of Europe one could leave the house only for work, necessity or health reasons. Specifically, the Austrian restrictions provide that it is allowed to leave the house to go to work, to meet basic needs (such as shopping) and to use health services. You can also be outdoors for “physical and mental relaxation”, so individual sport is allowed. Caring for a relative is still permitted, as is meeting at most one person outside the family unit. Finally, for the unvaccinated, the “satisfaction of basic religious needs” is also possible. Children are exempt from these rules under 12 years old and women pregnant, categories for which the vaccine is not recommended at this time.

One first tight, but the government has not ruled out other interventions if the infections continue to rise at this rate, it affects the entire population. Back in fact the obligation to wear the mask Ffp2 in all indoor areas. This obligation also applies to people who work in premises that offer personal care services, such as hairdressers and masseurs. On the spot of work the 3G rule continues to apply, the same as ours green pass.

The unknown of controls – The new package of rules for now has a duration of 10 days, until the next November 24. The real unknown, however, concerns the controls: the Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer announced a commitment “Without precedents” to ensure severity in the verifications. The new measures, in fact, will only be effective if they are respected: “This is not a recommendation”. Each citizen may therefore be required to show a certificate attesting to vaccination or recovery. Nehammer talked about using agents only for this task, but he also admitted that it will be a “burden more than challenging for public employees “.