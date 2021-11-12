Austria, off to the lockdown for No Vax. And major events are at risk in Germany
The alarm is also growing in Germany after the new absolute peak of infected people which yesterday broke through 50 thousand, the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. And finally the probable next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, he reacted, chased by the CDU’s accusations of “removing reality”. Scholz has called a meeting with the governors of the lands for the next week and called “good progress” the decision of some lands to introduce 2G, that is the rule that bars access to public life for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, the Koch Institute has suggested to the government to “cancel or avoid large demonstrations, but also to reduce all unnecessary contacts”.
The Netherlands, on the other hand, could reintroduce the general lockdown, excluded for now by both Germany and Austria. Today the government led by Mark Rutte it could decide the closure of events, theaters and cinemas and the early closure for restaurants and clubs. Even the Netherlands yesterday recorded the absolute record of infected since the beginning of the pandemic: 16,354 against 12,997 in December 2020. The incidence for every hundred thousand inhabitants has exceeded 400.