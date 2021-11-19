Austria opens the way to compulsory vaccination. Germany overwhelmed, Bavaria closes

In doing so, he motivated the decision with a single argument: “We don’t want a fifth wave. We don’t want a sixth or seventh wave either, ”he said, quoted by public broadcaster ORF. And given that the fourth wave now appears unstoppable – if not with a new general lockdown, in force since Monday – the government has decided to play this last card in the face of a still too high slice of no-vax and undecided. The country of 8.9 million inhabitants, in fact, is suffering one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: according to the counts of Our World in Data, only 64% of the population is vaccinated with two doses.

The shock that comes from Austria sounds throughout the Old Continent, the epicenter of a fourth wave of Covid-19 which is hitting the most backward countries with vaccines with particular virulence. The Government of Vienna announced today the introduction of the vaccination obligation starting from February 1, 2022: a measure adopted so far, in its integral form, in very few countries in the world, including Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan. The details of the Austrian obligation will be finalized in the coming weeks, but in the meantime Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has dropped the bomb, hoping to stir up the many no-vaxes.

In recent days, the red light of the contagion has lit up in the German heart of Europe, prompting the Austrian authorities to accelerate that German neighbors are watching with concern. Over the past seven days, Austria has reported more than 10,000 new cases of infection every day (today 15,809). Hospitals have been overwhelmed with new patients and deaths are also on the rise. As for Germany, 52,970 new cases and more than 200 deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours; the seven-day incidence rate reached a new high of 340.7. Here too the persistence of the refusal of vaccination is worrying: only 67% of the population are vaccinated with two doses. “All of Germany is one big outbreak, we have to pull the handbrake”, is the heartfelt appeal of Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute.

In Austria, Schallenberg has been interim chancellor for just over a month, following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz, overwhelmed by accusations of corruption. Former foreign minister of the Kurz government, Schallenberg had accepted the appointment, commenting on the enormous responsibility of the post in such a delicate moment. It is in the name of that responsibility that today announced the extreme measure of the vaccination obligation, opening a passage destined to make its way even in the Italian debate.

“Despite months of persuasion, we have not been able to convince a sufficient number of people to get vaccinated”, complained the chancellor, accusing those who did not do so of being responsible for “attack on the health system”. These people – continued Schallenberg – have left the country no choice but to introduce compulsory vaccination. The chancellor said the details will be finalized in the coming weeks, but that those who continue to refuse the injection will have to expect to be fined.

If the vaccination obligation will be introduced from February 1st – with the clear hope of witnessing a mass conversion in recent weeks – a new generalized lockdown will come into force: starting from Monday, everyone – vaccinated and not vaccinated – they will have to stop for 10 days, after which the measure should only affect the unvaccinated for another 10 days. The initial idea was to immediately limit the lockdown to unvaccinated only, but the surge in cases prompted the government to make a decision that Schallenberg called “very painful”, as well as “the only possible one”.

As part of the lockdown, most shops will be closed and cultural events will be canceled. Schallenberg had initially reported that all students should return to distance learning, but the Minister of Health Wolfgang Mueckstein then specified that the schools will remain open for those who need to go but all parents are asked to keep their children at home. if possible.

In motivating its choices, the Vienna government has pointed the finger at the “lack of solidarity of the unvaccinated” and the political responsibilities of those who court the no-vax vote. “There are too many political forces campaigning against the vaccine, the consequences of this are clogged intensive care and enormous human suffering,” said Schallenberg. “It was not easy to make this decision, no one likes to take measures that limit freedom”, he added, stressing that the decision was necessary because “too many of us behaved without solidarity”.

On the German side of the border there is the same fear of a health situation that the authorities now consider out of control. In Bavaria – where the weekly contagion index exceeds 1000 positives per 100 thousand inhabitants – the minister president Markus Söder ran for cover: “we need a hard emergency brake”, he declared, announcing that “everything will be closed, until 15 December ”, with the exception of“ schools and kindergartens which will be excluded from the closures ”.

Robert Koch Institute chief Lothar Wieler said that in some parts of the country, regular medical care can no longer be guaranteed because hospitals and intensive care units are overloaded. He asked for urgent additional measures to address the increase in infections, which exceeded 50 thousand a day for three consecutive days.

“The ‘2G’ rule alone is no longer enough”, Wieler declared during a press conference with the German Minister of Health Jens Spahn, referring to the rule that allows access to public spaces only to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid . According to Wieler, “now it is necessary to close the ‘vaccine hole’. The head of the Rki added that “in more than a quarter of the German constituencies the incidence of infections over seven days exceeds 500, many hospitals are at the limit. We have to turn around now, we can’t waste any more time ”.

The statements of the number one of the Robert Koch Institute came after the upper house of Parliament approved new anti-Covid measures proposed by the “traffic light” coalition (Spd, Greens and Liberals) which, however, appear dramatically behind the curve . Among the measures there is the obligation to prove that you are vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative test to be able to access jobs and public transport. Separately, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed with the governors of the 16 Laender to introduce a new threshold linked to the number of hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients: the ‘2G’ model will be triggered, which allows activities only to the vaccinated and those who are recovered from Covid, from a level 3 hospitalization rate; from a value of 6 the ‘2G Plus’ will start, with a buffer also for vaccinated and recovered from Covid, and further restrictions will be decided at the regional level by a value of 9.

For now in the country – waiting for a new government after the vote on September 26 – there is no talk of vaccination obligation. Instead, there is talk of the possibility of a new total lockdown. “We are in a phase in which we should not rule out anything,” said Minister Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown, in light of the drama of the pandemic situation. A prospect that terrifies European stock exchanges, which have already turned negative in mid-morning after the announcement of Austria. For what until recently was considered the locomotive of Europe, closing its doors a few weeks before Christmas would be a very hard blow to absorb. “We will not defeat the fourth wave with just vaccines and boosters,” admitted Spahn. A lockdown for the unvaccinated seems like a likely option, with an eye to the impact of the mandatory vaccination announcement on Austrian neighbors.