Austria, Parliament approves the vaccination obligation for over 18s: in force since February, it will be applied from mid-March

The Austrian Parliament approved thevaccination obligation with a large majority: the deputies voted 137 in favor, 33 against. It is the first country in Europe to choose this measure. The obligation will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 or over. There are exemptions for people who are pregnant, who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months. The ruling coalition of the chancellor Karl Nehammer collaborated with two of the three opposition parties in Parliament. L’application of the obligation is provided for by mid-March, despite the entry in force in February.

Read Also Covid, Austria towards compulsory vaccination for over 18s with penalties of up to 3,600 euros: on Thursday the vote in parliament

The Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein, had presented the bill – also supported by the opposition Social Democrats – defining the vaccine as an act of solidarity: “This is a great and, for the first time, lasting step” in the fight against the pandemic. “This is how we can manage to escape the cycle of open and close, of lockdown,” he continued. “That is why this law is so urgently needed right now.” Even the leader of the opposition, the epidemiologist Pamela Make-Wagner, supports the project: “Vaccinations save lives. Yours and that of others, ”he said. To incentivize the vaccination campaign, the bill allocates about one billion euros.

Read Also Austria evaluates a bonus of 500 euros for those who receive the 3rd dose of the anti Covid vaccine. “Message for the undecided”

The leader of the ultra-right Fpoe and exponent of the no vax movement Herbert Kickl instead he defined in the courtroom the bill “an attack on citizenship”, accusing the government of being “the worst and most insensitive” in the history of the country. The vaccination obligation – he added – is the “way towards totalitarianism“. After the vote in the Nationalrat the bill will pass to the Bundesrat, the second chamber of parliament, which will be pronounced on February 3. The first checks are scheduled for mid-March. Meanwhile, the government has extended the lockdown for the unvaccinated until the end of the month.