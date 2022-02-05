Austria regretted the vaccination obligation, turning back on the maxi-fines – Il Tempo





In Austria on Saturday 5 February the compulsory anti-Covid vaccine for all adults is triggered but the government of Vienna may have already regretted it. The penalties provided are very high, with fines of up to 3,600 euros for those who avoid the dose (pregnant women, the “frail” and those healed in the last 180 days are exempt). The law was promulgated by the president, Alexander Van der Bellen, and published in the Federal Gazette after having completed the approval process in the Bundesrat by a large majority.





But the climate in Vienna is no longer that of a belly to earth war against the virus, with declining infections as in the rest of Europe. And so the application of the law is not so certain. In addition, a ruling by the Constitutional Court is pending. Thus many observers believe that the government could limit itself to a few “symbolic” fines and let go of the no vax.





The law also provides for three steps to enforce the vaccine requirement. In the first phase, the government must inform all families, and this must be done by post by March 15th. Then an intermediate phase is triggered with random checks and fines. Then a third phase with the automatic fine. When will the latter take off? Difficult to say but many are ready to bet that the third phase will never start. “Since the government announced the mandatory measure in mid-January, it has done everything to weaken, soften and make its project superfluous,” wrote the German newspaper La Suddeutsche Zeitung, commenting on what is happening in the neighboring country.