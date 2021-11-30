Austria, repeat offenders risk up to 7,200 euro fine – World

In Austria on February 1st, the vaccination obligation will start and the unshakable no vaxes could risk a fine of 3,600 euros which could even be doubled in the event of non-compliance. This is foreseen by a draft of the government which today is examining the bill for the introduction of the vaccination obligation. A measure, according to health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, “without alternatives” given the low rate (about 70%) of vaccinated people. The obligation should exclude elementary school children. EU affairs minister Karolina Edstadler specified that the amount of the fine has not yet been fixed.

There Greece plans to impose fines for those over 60 who will refuse immunization against Covid. The Ekathimerini website reports it, citing the Greek prime minister. Anyone over the age of 60 who refuses to get a coronavirus vaccine by January 16 will face a monthly fine of € 100, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his government on Tuesday. The fine will be automatically charged by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

“It is clear what must happen: contacts must be reduced, the 2G rule must be applied at the federal level in a binding way for all places of public life”, in practice we need “a lockdown for the unvaccinated”, he said – in an interview with Zdf – future German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck ahead of today’s meeting between Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz and the governors of the 16 Laender. “The Bundesliga must not play with full stadiums” in light of the current pandemic situation, he added.

In France health authorities have recommended vaccination against Covid for children aged 5 to 11 at risk. In a first opinion expressed today, the French High Authority for Health (Has) recommends, in particular, vaccination for children of this vulnerable age group or who live in contact with immunosuppressed or vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccine. “The Has – reads a note – already recommends opening vaccinations to some children of this age group: those at risk of developing a serious form of the disease or at risk of death and those who live next to a person immunosuppressed or vulnerable not protected by the vaccine or who could not be vaccinated “.