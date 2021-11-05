Austria sends unvaccinated people to “lockdown”

BOLZANO. Europe is tightening its grip on the no vax. L’Austria leads the way and sends the unvaccinated into “lockdown”: from Monday 8 November those who are not immunized will no longer be able to access restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, sports, cultural events and will be excluded from leisure time initiatives.

The Austrian government has foreseen a transition period of four weeks, during which the first dose combined with a PCR buffer will suffice. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg justified the measure with the sharp increase in Covid cases in Austria (9,388 today alone). “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt”.

The unvaccinated are also excluded from skiing and will no longer be able to access the ski lifts and even as visitors, hospitals and retirement homes. The Ffp2 mask becomes mandatory in shops, museums and libraries.

A firm squeeze while with winter approaching and contagions at record levels Germany announces a new generalized phase of the prevention campaign, accompanied by a hard line towards no vaxes. The president of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, has threatened to stop treating those who will not accept the administration of the serum, should the pressure on health facilities rise too much.

And in the meantime, from Monday Saxony – where a new lockdown is feared if we do not act “quickly” – will become the first German Land to limit access to restaurants, bars and cultural events to immunized only, that is to those who are vaccinated or cured from Covid, excluding the possibility of a swab as a pass.

In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institut recorded 37,120 new cases – a new negative peak after yesterday’s – and 154 deaths in Germany. The weekly value of the incidence of infections is also at record levels, with 169.9 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. “The fourth wave has accelerated a lot and hits with great impetuosity. We have difficult weeks ahead of us, ”warned German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The acceleration on the booster is increasingly decisive throughout Europe. Also Malta, which with 94% is the country with the highest rate of complete vaccinations in the continent, announced that the third doses will be “gradually extended to all people over 12 years of age”. And the booster seems to have contributed in a crucial way to the braking of infections in the UK, where it has already been administered to over 9 million people and the slow but gradual decline in infections and the Rt infection index continues, down to below the risk threshold of 1.

The other measure on which the Old Continent continues to push is the green pass. Today the French Parliament has adopted the so-called ‘health supervision’ draft law which allows the Covid certificate to be used until 31 July.

Meanwhile, the level of infections in Eastern Europe and the Balkans remains alarming, where vaccination rates are the lowest on the continent, with negative peaks around 30% in Romania And Bulgaria. With 6,932 new cases in 24 hours, the Croatia today surpassed its negative record of daily infections and announced the return of restrictions for public events and a strengthening of the green pass.