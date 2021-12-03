World

Austria, surgeon amputates the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient: sentenced to pay a 2700 euro fine

James Reno
For amputating an 82-year-old patient there wrong leg a surgeon was sentenced in Austria a € 2,700 fine. The incident took place in the Freistadt clinic, in Upper Austria. The Linz court in the ruling highlights a “grossly negligent” behavior of the doctor.

The 43-year-old doctor has admitted to have committed a error, but denied the negligence. The serious pathologies concerned both legs: the May 18 last had to be removed the left one, but for I err that was amputated right, without anyone in the operating room noticing anything. In the meantime, the patient has died. The Court did not assert the defensive line of the error, underlining that for an intervention of such importance “you needed double and triple checks”, so the judge. The patient’s widow will receive a compensation of 5,000 euros.

