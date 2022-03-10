Austria suspends compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for three months

Austria suspend compulsory vaccination against covid during three months.

The suspension is based on a report from a commission of experts that considers that there are no reasons to start it due to the mild nature of the infections of the omicron variant.

Austria It had been the first European country to impose vaccination against influenza by law. covid although since it entered into force on February 1, its compliance was not controlled since it was in a transition period.

Within three months this measure will be reviewed. From the Ministry of Health They point out that more evidence and knowledge about the duration of effectiveness of vaccines, as well as about the virus itself, are required to make a definitive decision.

The body has pointed out that it is also possible to launch the rule quickly at any time it is considered necessary.

This suspension also cancels the announced fines for anti-vaccines that were to be applied from March 15 of up to 3,600 euros.

On Austria the vaccination rate is around 70%.

The Minister of Constitutional AffairsKaroline Edtstadler, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, specified that in the face of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the mandatory vaccine does not respond to the principle of “proportionality” between the benefits it brings to society and the limitations on freedoms individuals required by the Constitution.

At the same time, he defended the adopted law, which will not be abolished for the time being, but remains temporarily suspended and can be quickly launched at any time deemed necessary.

“It allows us to react quickly and immediately to the virus, because we don’t know what else the virus has planned for us,” said.

The suspension is decided a few days before the end of the initial phase provided for in the aforementioned law on March 16, a transition period and information prior to the controls on its compliance.

Consequently, the planned fines for the unvaccinated, of 600 euros, up to four times a year, are not applied at the moment.