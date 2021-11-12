Austria taxes Bitcoin and becomes a crypto pioneer

From a recent Bloomberg report it is clear that from next March Austria could charge taxes on investments in Bitcoin and Altcoin.

Austria, Bitcoin as a legal financial investment

This procedure financial regulation would bring both cryptocurrencies and traditional bonds.

The direct approach mode would lead Bitcoin to be considered as an equity investment.

The Austrian maneuver would create a fair relationship between different investments (be it cryptocurrencies or simple bonds) by imposing a single capital gains tax of 27.5%.

The intention that animates this Austrian institutional decision has as its aim that of increase interest of the population for new technologies.

The process of approving digital movements equivalent would lead Austria to be one of the first European countries to adopt a similar tax application.

Cryptocurrencies and government taxation

According to government indications the new tax regime it will be applied to cryptocurrencies only when the tokens are put up for sale. Who will make an exchange (sale for subsequent purchase) of cryptocurrencies will be exempt from having to pay taxes on the operation.

However, Austria is not the only country moving towards fiscal regulation aimed at decentralized digital assets.

Although the government has admitted that it has launched a groundbreaking plan in Europe, there are currently many countries that are looking to the same line.

The central point, the junction on which an attempt is made to create a fiscal balance plan, is precisely the continuity growth of the world market of cryptocurrencies with consequent capitalization of cryptocurrencies that touched i 3 trillion dollars.

Bitcoin and global regulation

Therefore, not only Austria, but also countries like Indonesia are envisaging fair taxation on those who trade in cryptocurrencies.

Also South Korea, which however moves in different waters, is trying to propose a tax that is around 20% on the earnings made through the trading of digital assets.

Austria therefore does not appear as the only reality that has understood how the global economy is shifting to other dimensions. Many countries are considering, through financial audit plans, the possibility of implementing the digital asset market within the institutional vein.

And while America fights with a strong inflation increasingly critical, the crypto people continue to advance without any interruption.