Austria, the people’s party nominates Karl Nehammer as new chancellor. Schallenberg returns as foreign minister

Karl Nehammer will be the new Austrian chancellor and leader of the Conservative People’s Party (OeVP). This was unanimously decided by the executive committee of the party which met after the announcement in the past few hours of the resignation of Alexander Schallenberg: the latter had taken office less than two months ago. The surprise announcement comes after its predecessor in the morning Sebastian Kurz announced his abandonment of politics, after being hit by some corruption allegations. Schallenberg’s resignation further shook the conservative Oevp party, ruling with the Greens. Austria, meanwhile, is facing a serious pandemic situation: parliament has extended the lockdown imposed to reduce covid-19 infections by ten days.

Nehammer, 49, is the current Minister of the Interior. “Today I was unanimously appointed executive chairman of the party and at the same time also a candidate for federal chancellor,” he announced on Friday morning, speaking of “a great honor”. Die Presse reports it. The government reshuffle also provides for finances to shift to Magnus Brunner and the interiors a Gerhard Karner. Outgoing Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg returns to his position as Foreign Minister: he stepped aside as soon as the hope of Kurz’s return to the head of the government faded.

The Oevp party is the first force in the Nationalrat, the Austrian parliament. Nehammer is one of the few members of Kurz’s team remained without shadows. In fact, the sound name does not appear in the hundreds of thousands of messages being examined by the anti-corruption prosecutor, which investigates the former chancellor for polls piloted in his favor and paid – at least in part – with public money. Before becoming a communications consultant, the current Minister of the Interior was an officer in the Bundesheer. Nehammer proved himself adamant on the issue of migrants. And now it will be up to him to relaunch a party orphan of its young leader, avoiding losing consensus in favor of the ultra-right, which has repositioned itself in a No vax key after the Ibiza-Gate scandal. Now the goal of Oevp and Verdi, the coalition partner, is to avoid early elections, from which they would probably be defeated. The popular in recent years have been identified exclusively with Kurz (an advantage during the ascent, a handicap now after his fall). But the pandemic period also took away support from the Greens, which were born and raised as an opposition party. Even the President of the Republic, the green Alexander Van der Bellen, will do everything to avoid early polls in conjunction with the entry into force of the vaccination obligation in February. The ultra-right No vax would have an excellent chance of entering Parliament, as already happened in the autumn in the Upper Austrian assembly.