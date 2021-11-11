Austria wants to lock down the unvaccinated from next week

The state of Upper Austria wants to lock down the unvaccinated as of Monday, November 15. Those who are not immunized will be able to leave home only for essential trips such as shopping, work and physical activities. A measure similar to that adopted for the entire population during the last two winters, motivated by the strong resumption of infections in the country. “The situation is dramatic, which is why we are activating phase 5 which will come into effect on Monday,” Governor Thomas Stelzer confirmed to the Der Standard newspaper. The same provision is not excluded for the Land of Salzburg. The governor excludes a total lockdown: «Apart from the economic damage: two thirds of our compatriots are vaccinated. The other third might think: in a few weeks everything will be back to normal. Such a scenario would not help and would not increase the vaccination rate ».

The final decision on the proposal put forward by the regions is up to the central government, but Chancellor Schallenberg seems aligned with the vision of the lands: “According to the incremental plan, in reality we only have a few days before introducing restrictions for unvaccinated people”, he said. said at a press conference, adding that Austria’s vaccination rate is “shamefully low”.

How it works in the country

The escalation on the measures is proportionate to the occupation of intensive care in the country. Austria has decided to implement progressive restrictions based on a five-stage alert scale. The last, the fifth, is reached if the hospitalizations in the resuscitation wards exceed 600 of the approximately two thousand available.

Upper Austria is considered terra no vax with a very low percentage of immunized: just 63% received one dose and 55.4% the second. Only 5.3% have the third dose. In September, the no-vax party “Menschen – Freiheit – Grundrechte” (in Italian “men – freedom – fundamental rights”), born just a year ago from a no-vax chat, reached 6.2% of votes in the elections for the Land Assembly and is now present in the Landtag with three councilors. The protest party also entered the city council of the capital city Linz with two representatives.

Record of infections in the Netherlands

There are 16,364 new cases in the last 24 hours. The previous record was 12,997 infections in December 2020. The interim government reintroduced the use of face masks in shops and other public places over the weekend. The surge in infections has come despite over 84% of the adult population being fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Mark Rutte will hold a live TV press conference on Friday evening to discuss possible new measures. According to Reuters, Dutch experts on Thursday recommended a two-week partial blockade, which would be the first in Western Europe since the start of vaccinations and the use of the Green Pass.