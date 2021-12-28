Austria wins the twentieth edition, a disappointing Italy closes seventh – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

19.45 Our LIVE LIVE of the biathlon World Team Challenge 2021 ends here. Thanks for joining us and stay on OA Sport for the winter sports show. Best wishes and good evening to all!

19.44 Clearly there was no audience: playing such a kermesse behind closed doors compared to the setting of 50,000 in the Veltins Arena makes a certain difference.

19.42 It was frankly not a great show with defects also on the part of the organization: there was a lack of clarity in the start of the chase and we saw mammoth gaps, without a real fight for the final victory.

19.41 Ex aequo Germany and Switzerland arrive in fourth position, Finland sixth and a disappointing Italy seventh.

19.40 Second Russia defending itself from Krcmar’s return: third is the Czech Republic.

19.39 AUSTRIA WINS THANKS TO A SUPER PURSUIT! The twentieth edition of the World Team Challenge therefore has Austrian colors.

19.38 Hofer is also wrong and is overtaken by Burkhalter.

19.37 Double mistake for Krcmar as for Lesser, Eliseev is good instead, bringing Russia to second place.

19.36 Leitner’s error irrelevant: Austria wins this World Team Challenge without problems.

19.35 The Czech Republic changes second, Russia third: Germany is fourth and most likely loses the podium.

19.34 Error again on the last target for Wierer: here the chances of Italy’s podium are probably extinguished.

19.33 Disastrous Hettich: three mistakes. Davidova takes advantage with zero and climbs into second position.

19.32 Hauser’s perfect polygon! Austria ever closer to triumph.

19.31 Fifth position for Italy which is twenty seconds off the podium.

19.30 Great shooting sessions also for Krcmar and Eliseev. Hofer also good at finding zero, albeit slower than the others.

19:29 Error on the last target for Lesser who had made a crazy series!

19.28 An error for Leitner who leaves a crack.

19.27 Austria which has a 35 second advantage over Germany. Really difficult now to go to scratch the leadership.

19.26 Hettich also did well, who was also quick. Error on the last one for Wierer who will be ahead of Eder, but behind Davidova who was not wrong.

19.25 Hauser makes five out of five without problems! Run away from Austria.

19.24 Four polygons are still missing: the race is still very open for all positions.

19.23 Italy fourth at 56 seconds from Austria who commands the race in solitude.

19.22 Bravo Hofer who manages not to make mistakes! Italy not far from the third position now occupied by Finland.

19.21 Zero found by Leitner, while Lesser misses for the first time! Hofer will also shoot shortly.

19.20 Austria in front of Germany who pays 11 seconds from the head. Fifth position for Italy at 48 seconds.

19.19 WELL WIERER! The blue can recover many positions!

19.18 Germany’s first mistake! Hettich is wrong on his feet, while Hauser is perfect!

19.17 Hettich meanwhile is losing a lot from Hauser and Eder! Russia and Ukraine, on the other hand, are significantly behind now after this “stop”.

19.16 Attention, Russia stops! The referee also stops Ukraine probably due to a false start from the gearbox.

7.15pm 10/10 !! Another perfect session for Germany and Lesser! Pidruchnyi misses four times, Hofer two mistakes.

19.14 Evidently the start on skis was lethargic for Hettich, while Lesser started still strong: he gains a second and a half over Russia and Ukraine.

19.13 28 seconds late for Italy from the head! Russia and Ukraine are only five seconds apart.

19.12 Dorothea Wierer is doing well too! Quick zero for the blue who can now return.

19.11 Germany continues to be a steamroller: zero for Hettich and ninth spot in a row immaculate. Well Russia and Ukraine.

19.10 You enter the first polygon on the ground.

19.09 Hettich has an advantage of 16 seconds over Russia and Ukraine at the first time lapse.

19.08 Wierer starts together with all the others: evidently such a large gap has induced the organizers not to start the pursuers too late.

19.06 HETTICH STARTS AND THE PURSUIT RACE BEGINS!

19.03 A result achieved so far that can give Lesser and Hettich great confidence and awareness also for the rest of the World Cup. The shooting potential of these two athletes is all there.

19.00 Incessant rain on the Chiemgau Arena in Ruhpolding: the wind is not there, but these droplets could complicate the conditions for the biathletes in the second phase of the race.

18.55 In about ten minutes the chase will start: Germany has already laid the foundations for the final success.

18.52 Italy closes with six errors: three by Hofer all concentrated in the last shooting range and three by Wierer spread in the first three shooting sessions.

18.50 Now in the pursuit the couples will start with a gap halved compared to that accumulated in the mass start. Italy will start 50 seconds late from the German couple.

18.48 Italy sixth at 1’40 “, just behind the Czech Republic. Incredible.

18.47 Second place in Ukraine and third in Russia: 1’16 “late. Simply crazy for a format of this type.

18.46 Germany reaching the finish line of the mass start: absolute domination by Hettich and Lesser. Monster performance of the Germans.

18.44 Three mistakes for Hofer! It did not take: Italy will probably be a minute from the head.

18.43 40/40 !! No mistake for Lesser either! Absolute perfection for the two Teutonics.

18.42 35/35 for Germany: difficult to compete with a couple who have similar shooting percentages. However, the question is still very long: after this mass start there will be a chase.

18.41 Hauser leaves the polygon with zero and changes with Leitner six seconds from Italy.

18.40 A penalty round for Wierer who lingered too long on the last one: Italy will still be second.

18.39 Another zero for Hettich! Crazy shooting test of Germany.

18.38 Germany so far without errors: Italy instead has two targets missed by Wierer, while Hofer was impeccable.

18.37 And Eliseev and Hofer are also very good! Both without errors after the shooting session: they pass 25 seconds from the summit.

18.36 They do nothing wrong! Lesser finds another zero and continues the leading race.

18.35 Lesser got off to a great start, gaining three seconds against Hofer.

18.34 Wierer changes with Lukas Hofer 15 seconds from the head! Italy is falling back.

18.33 WIERER’S GREAT POLYGON! Probably the South Tyrolean also nibbled something in the shooting time.

18.32 Perfect Hettich! Impressive the Germans who are never wrong!

18.31 Wierer together with Burtasova files a second against Hettich.

18.30 Wierer returns to the race and will try to recover something from Hettich.

18.29 ZERO OF HOFER! Italy moves to second place behind Germany’s second formation: a gap of 22 seconds.

18.29 Zero for Lesser who concedes nothing, three errors for Leitner.

18.28 Entrance to the second polygon also for men.

18.28 Leitner gnaws something on Lesser: Hofer 23 seconds from the head.

18.27 Hettich takes over from Lesser in first position ahead of Austria, Ukraine and Italy. Six laps at the end.

18.26 Hasty on the last target: Wierer is wrong who in any case limits the penalty rounds to one unlike Eder who will have to face three.

18.25 Wierer remained in the heart of the group and failed to gain on the head: we will see how she will face the shooting range standing.

18.23 Germany 2 in front with an advantage of 16 seconds over Italy who is in the group of pursuers.

18.22 Finds the zero Lesser that flies to the command, Hofer, Leitner and Seppala also specify.

18.22 Ground polygon also for men.

18.21 Pidruchnyi earns something on Lesser and increases the margin up to six seconds.

18.21 Italy changes to seventh position, but in the belly of the group that leads up to third place 19 seconds from the head.

18.20 Without errors Hettich and Dzhyma, while for Wierer a penalty round.

18.19 You enter the polygon on the ground.

18.18 After 800 meters the group is all compact: the first to leave were the women.

18.16 The Azzurri arrived this morning from Anterselva and will return this evening: the distance from Italy is anything but prohibitive for Wierer and Hofer. What is certain is that there is an additional risk of contagion in view of the rest of the season.

18.15 THE MASS START BEGINS!

18.14 Important defection for both German couples: the spearhead Franziska Preuss is missing, Janina Hettich and Vanessa Hinz are at the start.

18.12 Ukraine and Canada are also worth keeping an eye on as they have solid biathletes shooting, a feature that is decidedly important given that the circuit will be reduced in terms of mileage.

18.10 Italy will have to pay particular attention to the Czech Republic and Austria: the Czechs present themselves with a world champion like Marketa Davidova and an Olympic silver of the caliber of Michal Krcmar, while the Austrians place a regularist like Lisa Theresa Hauser and Felix Leitner , athlete on the rise.

18.07 Russia won last year with two excellent shooters like Eliseev and Pavlova: Eliseev will be there again this year, but flanked by Burtasova.

18.04 Norway is absent, which could have fielded valuable pairs. The Scandinavians won in this event from 2003 to 2006 always with Ole Einar Bjorndalen as protagonist and in 2019 with Christiansen and Roeiseland.

18.01 Italy sides once again with the now consolidated pair Dorothea Wierer-Lukas Hofer: the two Azzurri have already triumphed in 2018 when the event was still held in Gelsenkirchen, in the Schalke 04 stadium, before the new move to Rupholding since last year for reasons related to the pandemic.

17.58 The event is made up of two phases: first there will be the mass start, then the chase: in both tests the two components of the couple will disengage in four fractions each.

17.55 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the World Team Challenge of biathlon 2021, an exhibition event on the format of single mixed in pairs.

Who will participate in the 2021 biathlon World Team Challenge?

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the 2021 biathlon World Team Challenge, exhibition event that takes place in Ruhpolding (Germany) due to Covid, instead of in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, home of Schalke 04.

Ten couples compete in a format that involves first a mass start and then a chase, both in the style of a mixed single. Italy participates as usual with the by now consolidated combination formed by Dorothea Wierer and Lukas Hofer, triumphant in 2018. Norway, winner of the event in 2019 with a rather heavy absence Christiansen And Roieseland. Germany will field two formations: Vanessa Hinz and Benedikt Doll, Janina Hettich and Erik Lesser.

Among the most dangerous couples, the Czech Republic is undoubtedly worth mentioning, which can boast a world champion like Marketa Davidova and an Olympic silver in the caliber of Michal Krcmar. Attention also to Ukraine, Austria and Canada: Yuliya Dzhyma, Dmytro Pidruchnyi; Lisa Theresa Hauser, Felix Leitner and Emma Lunder, Scott Gow they are all solid athletes in shooting, a feature that makes the difference in a small circuit such as that of Rupholding.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the 2021 Biathlon World Team Challenge which takes place in Ruhpolding (Germany). The mass start will start at 6.15 pm, the chase at 7.05 pm: we will offer you the full report of the event. Have fun!

Photo: AP Photo / Matthias Schrader