Austrian sweets: Mozart balls, the bankrupt producer

The Coronavirus has also challenged the Mozart balls, the Austrian chocolates par excellence. Only one brand – Mirabell – holds the rights of the Echte Salzburger Mozartkugeln, but the company that produces them exclusively, the Salzburg Schokolade based in Grödig, filed for bankruptcy. The insolvency proceedings for the company will be opened on Tuesday in the court of Salzburg. And it was useless to focus on Christmas: after the coup de grace inflicted by the pandemic, sales did not resume as hoped. Thus the production of the legendary round dark chocolate sweets filled with pistachio marzipan is stopped, packaged in a gold-colored foil with a portrait of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born in 1890 from the imagination of the pastry chef Paul Furst in honor of the composer from Salzburg, almost a century after his death.

Together with the Sachertorte, the Mozart balls are a coveted souvenir for those returning from a holiday in Austria: but the absence of tourists for over a year and a half, who bought them starting from the duty free at the airport, as well as the ‘cancellation of fairs and Christmas markets, as well as a general contraction in consumption, have done sales plummeting dramatically. And therefore even the most famous chocolates in Austria are paying the price of the pandemic. As the managing director of Salzburg-Schokolade reminded the Austrian media, tourists were the main sales target for these chocolates. In addition, due to the pandemic there have been fewer weddings, birthdays and family celebrations where Austrians have had the opportunity to eat or give Mozart balls.

What will happen to the original Balls now? It remains to be seen how the bankruptcy procedure of the manufacturer of the Mirabell Mozartkugeln will evolve. For this Christmas the products will still be on sale, while stocks last. At the end it will be necessary to opt for the other “balls” dedicated to the composer. These chocolates have also long been disputed in Austrian courts. As with other famous brands, also in this case there have been lawsuits to decree who produced the only and true Mozart balls. A Salzburg pastry chef claimed to have invented the “Original Salzburger Mozartkugeln” which, after several legal disputes, now exist alongside the “Real Reber Mozart Balls” and the “Echte Salzburger Mozartkugeln” from Mirabell. The truth is, it’s really hard to tell the Balls from a hoax, in any case Mozartkugel they will forever remain a symbol of Austrian identity.