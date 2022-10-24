Authentic revolution in the last decade with precision medicine

Enriqueta Felip, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), has valued Health and her specialty over the last 40 years. In addition, she has contributed her congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for her 40th birthday.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

The advances in cancer treatment that have taken place in recent decades have led to an increase in the chances of cure and an increase in the survival of our patients. If we consider the data globally, the advances accumulated in these four decades have led to significant changes in the prognosis and quality of life of cancer patients.

In the 1980s, the five-year survival rate for all malignant tumors did not exceed 45 percent, while it is currently close to 65 percent in Spain.

In the last decade we have experienced a true revolution with the development of precision medicine hand in hand with biomarkers, therapies directed at specific molecular targets and the advancement of immunotherapy. This has allowed us to change the natural history of many tumors, such as breast cancer, lung cancer or melanoma, among others. The new treatments generally have a more favorable toxicity profile compared to conventional chemotherapy, allowing patients with advanced tumours, in addition to living longer, to do so with a better quality of life.

Over the next few years, it is likely that we will expand our knowledge of the different molecular pathways that confer resistance to certain treatments and of the immune system, thus achieving reversal. In addition, the development of drugs aimed at specific molecular alterations, radioligand therapies or the development of drugs that combine a chemotherapeutic agent with an antibody directed at a molecular target, the so-called immunoconjugates, will continue.

All this will allow Precision Medicine to be strengthened and to outline which patient and at what stage of the disease can obtain the greatest benefit from the treatment.

These 40 years are nothing more than a reflection of a rigorous, committed and useful work for professionals, which has served to consolidate it as a long-standing and reference header among all agents of the National Health System, including medical oncologists .

