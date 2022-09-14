Author Cassandra Clare: “You have to resist the idea that only men are heroes” – Tvshow – 09/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Half human, half angel, the Shadowhunters They came to revolutionize youth literature. Millions of young people (and not so many) around the world have read the adventures of this brave species that lives to fight against demons.

The person responsible for this phenomenon that does not stop growing with sagas and derived stories is Cassandra Clare. Now, the Iranian-born American writer has presented the iron chainsecond installment of the saga The Last Hours.

Clare spoke with El País about becoming a global phenomenon, the origin of those Shadowhunters and the series and movies they spawned.

“Shadowhunters appear in all your literature. Where did you find the inspiration for this breed?



—When I sat down to sketch bone city, the first Mortal Instruments book, I wanted to write something that combined elements of traditional fantasy: an epic battle between good and evil, terrible monsters, brave heroes, enchanted swords. and reframe it through a modern lens. So Shadowhunters, who are classic warriors with ancient traditions, are in urban spaces like skyscrapers, abandoned hotels or rock concerts. In the Bible, the Nephilim are referred to as descendants of fallen angels and sometimes as giants. I wanted my demon hunters to have a combination of human and angelic heritage, so it all fell naturally together.

Cassandra Clare. Photo: Diffusion

—Your female characters fight and train alongside men. Is it to counter the vision of the classic hero who saves the woman?

—When I was a child I loved to read and I realized that there were not many heroes like me. They existed, but they were few and far between compared to the number of boys and men I read about. So I always knew I wanted to write about women having the adventures that I loved to read about. That became a story about an artistic girl who follows the path of the hero that Joseph Campbell summed up. That was Clary, the protagonist of City of Bones. Many books later, my interest in writing about women on heroic adventures is as strong as ever. You have to resist the idea that only men are heroes, and the woman’s job is to support the protagonist, or be saved by him.

“Did you expect the books to become a worldwide success?”

“When I started creating the world of Shadowhunters, I had no idea that the books would become so popular and reach so many readers. It is a surreal and wonderful experience to have so many people interacting and enjoying a world that only existed in my head for so long.

—How was mixing fantasy and reality to make it believable?



“You can write about fantastical beings like werewolves, demons, warlocks, fairies, shapeshifters, and runic magic, but if the characters don’t behave like real people with understandable feelings and motivations, everything else falls apart. It’s the little details that really bring the story to life and keep it grounded. While I always have that epic battle between good and evil, it’s just as important to have characters that the reader can relate to and enjoy spending time with.

“How did you decide which creatures would appear and why?”

“I love reading fantasy, so I knew early on that I wanted to involve a lot of creatures that have backgrounds in myth and folklore.

—Mortal Instruments became a movie and a series. What did you think?



—I did not participate in any of the productions. I saw the movie. I thought the set was well done and looked true to what I had written. I also thought Jamie (Campbell Bower) and Lily (Collins) were great as Jace and Clary.

—What did you think of the end of the series, so different from the books?



—Nothing in the series was like the books, so I didn’t watch it. It would have been weird if it ended like the books, since nothing else on the show went that way.