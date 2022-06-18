Author cinema migrates from theaters to streaming: good or bad news?

“Drive my car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi can be viewed on MUBI.

When the streaming service MUBI announced last February that it had bought “Drive My Car”, a film by the Japanese Ryūsuke Hamaguchi that a few weeks later would end up winning the Oscar for Best International Film, many moviegoers raised their voices questioning the fact that a feature film of such artistic excellence would be released directly for home consumption. Shortly after, a handful of functions were scheduled in the Lepooldo Lugones Hall of the San Martín Theater and then the transposition of an original story by the renowned writer Haruki Murakami reached that platform.

“Crimes of the Future” by David Cronenberg is on MUBI as well.

The controversy in networks and specialized media was first unleashed when the same company acquired the rights to “Titan”, a provocative bet by the French Julia Ducournau who had won the Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival; resurfaced last April, when she also bought “Alcarràs”, a film by Catalan director Carla Simón that this year won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. And it was revived even more forcefully a few days ago, when MUBI reported that it had stayed -among several other titles released in May at the most recent Cannes edition, such as “Decision to Leave”from the Korean Park Chan-wook; “Holy Spider”by the Iranian Ali Abbasi; “A beautiful morning”by Mia Hansen-Løve; “The Five Devils”, by the also French Léa Mysius; Y “Aftersun”by the Scottish Charlotte Wells- with “Crimes of the Future”the new work by David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

“Parallel Mothers”, the last of Pedro Almodóvar, arrived on Netflix.

In dialogue with Télam, Sandra Gómez, Marketing Director of MUBI for Latin America, reported that the company is working so that this futuristic and dystopian film has a preliminary pass through Argentine cinemas and that the company plans to expand its distribution of films to commercial theaters in our country in the future (it already does so regularly in markets larger ones like the United States, the United Kingdom or Mexico). However, social networks (especially Twitter) had already exploded immediately after the announcement of the purchase of “Crimes of the Future” due to the possibility that a film by an author of the dimensions of the Canadian Cronenberg cannot be seen on the big screen.

The reality of the local film business – which has already been addressed on several occasions in this same column – today makes it almost impossible for local independent distributors who usually bought this type of film to acquire the rights and be able to release them in minimally dignified conditions that would allow certain profitability. Costs in dollars or euros have increased exponentially and theater availability is dwindling with multiplexes nearly monopolized by Hollywood tanks.

“Alcarrás”, by Carla Simón, another addition to MUBI.

Not only it is very difficult for national distributors to compete against the MUBI wallet -a giant within the niche of festival cinema, but a small or at best a medium player in the streaming universe- but it is directly impossible to do it against services that buy all kinds of materials such as Netflix for release in over 200 countries. Last November, the red N acquired the most recent film by Pedro Almodóvar, “Parallel Mothers”, as well as a good part of the Spanish director’s catalogue, but in that case a release in 34 Argentine theaters was negotiated 15 days before its arrival on streaming. Thus, more than 20,000 local moviegoers were able to see the film with Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma on the big screen.

Any defender of the traditional models of the film business will say that we are facing a progressive involution and there will be no lack of reasons. Before, a film by Almodóvar or Cronenberg had a wide, lasting and exclusive release in theaters for several months later to start the tour in other formats. Today, with luck, a hybrid strategy is used that in many cases contemplates a little less than testimonial, symbolic and decidedly ephemeral step through the complexes to later land on home streaming.

Other views that are more integrated than apocalyptic indicate that a more or less harmonious coexistence is possible between theatrical (a term by which distribution in cinemas is known in the industry) and streaming. What is becoming quite clear is that the old model of long “windows” (period of exclusivity that was guaranteed to exhibitors) is becoming more and more limitedalthough it still resists in some countries with a strong cinephile tradition such as France.

The reality in Argentina (and in several other markets) is that moviegoers will have to get used to seeing their favorite films at festivals (such as BAFICI or Mar del Plata) or in rather short periods with few daily performances in theaters. Author cinema has been reduced to minority consumption, almost gourmet, while the vast majority of the potential public will end up discovering it on platforms (or through illegal downloads).

These are not times of resignation but rather of adapting to the profound changes in consumption that had already been taking place and were further enhanced during the more than two years of the pandemic. Those who defend diversity and believe that the best place to enjoy a film in all its dimensions is from the collective experience of a cinema equipped with the best image and sound conditions, will continue to support any initiative that allows distribution in theaters for more limited as it may be today. But while minimizing or even denying the reality of home consumption it seems like a mere whim that does not lead to the search for intermediate or alternative solutions.