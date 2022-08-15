Author Nicholas Evans of ‘The Horse Whisperer’ dies

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, British author of the popular novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at the age of 72.

Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 after suffering a heart attack, his representatives at United Agents said Monday.

Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. It is the story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenage girl and her horse back to health. The book was made into a film starring Robert Redford as the trainer and Scarlett Johansson as young jockey Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Evans was born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.

He then worked as a screenwriter and producer for television documentaries before beginning to write on his debut novel. His other titles include “The Smoke Jumper” (“Through the fire”), “The Divide” (“When the abyss separates”) and “The Brave” (“The man who wanted to be brave”).

In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms collected from Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatment.