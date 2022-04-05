Author of ‘Percy Jackson’ reveals when filming of the series begins | sets

Irais M.

Rick Riordan also announced that we will soon meet the protagonists.

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson saga books, revealed the start date of filming for the series, as well as the number of chapters it will have. Percy Jackson & The Olympians will be in charge of Disney Plus and, unlike movies based on fantasy novels, the writer is involved in this one.

According to Rick Riordan, the footage of Percy Jackson & The Olympians will start in June this year in Vancouver, Canada. The author also told through his page Web that the first season of the Disney series will consist of 8 chapters, of which the first four are already written and have their approval.

The series about Percy Jackson will start with the adaptation of Lightning Thief (2005), first novel of the pentalogy. This served as inspiration for the 2010 film, while its successor Sea of ​​Monsters It was the basis for the 2013 film.

Although the performance of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson was celebrated at the time, while the films were a success at the box office, both the fans of the novels and the writer were disappointed by the adaptation of the story.

Now, Rick Riordan assures that the Disney series will do justice to the books, and that the protagonists of the production will be announced in a couple of weeks, when some details have been closed.

Who would you like to see in the roles of Percy, Grover and Annabeth?