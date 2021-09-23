AUTHOR SHORT FILMS (VOL.1): CREATIVE AND NEVER LIMITED NARRATIVE SOLUTIONS | AppiaPolis

by Mariantonietta Losanno

An expression of oneself and of the cinema in a few minutes: many directors have let themselves be fascinated by this cinematic dimension, and not only as a choice to make their directorial debut. Is it possible to be amazed by a short film of just ten minutes? Synthesis, in-depth analysis and technique: three elements that – balanced – allow one or more ideas to be expressed without having to yield to approximation.

1: “Welcome Home”, Spike Jonze

Even a state of apathy and dissatisfaction can turn – thanks to a stimulus – into a loneliness full of desire for a woman who keeps herself company and fills her life, not letting herself be stopped by the banality of everyday life. Everything comes from a creative energy (which, in this case, is a liberating dance), a form of alienation that helps to escape and that allows the possibility of opening a space. The style is dreamy to the point of becoming hallucinatory: a new reality opens up in which it is possible to give life to a different version of oneself, in which it is possible to reconstruct and observe oneself in a less intransigent way, without judgments. An exhilarating experience: the resilience of a woman who recovers her freedom – even for just a few minutes – and follows her impulses under the influence of music full of rhythm and energy. Something in her rebels: creativity is meant as a cure. Like a need to explode, to allow yourself a moment of authenticity, to let emotions be as they are, spontaneous, only creatively filtered. Because, after all, any excessive control is devitalizing, and it is by accepting the arbitrariness of a gesture or a choice that movement and liberation are created.

2: “Un chien andalou”, Luis Buñuel

Two hands that sharpen the blade of a razor, a wide open eye that is cut off – together with the moon – and a drop of blood drips. The madness of love is the only and true protagonist. “What is most wonderful about the fantastic is that the fantastic does not exist, it is all real”, said André Breton. For a neorealist a glass is a glass and nothing else; for a surrealist it can be a thousand different things, because it is the desires and the state of mind that provide a vision of the world. Amor fou, violence, sexual impulses, sadism: Buñuel’s debut wants to place the viewer inside an unconscious and irrational world, thus showing an intimate and personal vision of cinema. “Un chien andalou” it is an “anti-narrative” tale, a concatenation of disturbing elements, dissociations and ambiguities. Buñuel imposes himself, from the very beginning, as a director capable of unhinging conventions, making even a nightmare poetic.

3: “Two men and a wardrobe”, Roman Polański

Two men come out of the sea carrying a wardrobe and enter the city, that is, into life. Society, however, rejects the non-conformist human being or who is afflicted in his eyes by a physical or moral flaw. Therefore, terrible and cruel things happen to the two men, which no one sees or wants to see. Nobody tolerates the singular trio who will be forced to disappear and return from the sea from which they came. Polański expresses, through the wardrobe, an ideal dimension. It is cumbersome, heavy with dreams, aspirations and contradictions. The closet reflects the relationships of men too caught up in personal interests and false moral certainties: around the two protagonists the world continues to turn in the opposite direction and at a progressively increasing speed, without giving them the opportunity to resist the force of social violence, which will eventually overwhelm them and bring them back to the sea. The wardrobe is, by definition, a piece of furniture in which to store clothes, linen; which has compartments, drawers, sometimes mirrors. The two “revolutionaries” undermine the dogmatic convictions that no one would dare to contest. Polański tackles in an original way the difficulty of adaptation and the problem of loneliness that arose towards the end of the 1950s, with the definitive crisis of the reformist ideals that characterized the Polish October.

4: “Vincent”, Tim Burton

Tim Burton’s characters are dazed, eccentric, wounded, romantic, melancholy. And, above all, forced into solitude because they are misunderstood and forced to build an inner world full of magic in which to exist. Vincent Malloy is a seven-year-old boy who pretends to be actor Vincent Price (the short’s original voice actor); experiments on his dog and is obsessed with Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories. Tim Burton’s short film fully expresses his creative genius; its cinematic imprint is defined: there are fantasy, gothic, desecration, a childish gaze. “Vincent” it expresses a melancholy but never pessimistic worldview: a sadness full of sensitivity and – even – irony. The viewer plunges into Vincent’s delirium and understands how, at times, it would be fascinating to allow oneself the opportunity to be prey to one’s dreams and to experience everything that springs from our imagination.

5: “Anne”, Domenico Croce and Stefano Malchiodi

Can memories survive life? “Anne” overturns the rules related to the representation of the dream world, to tell – in a documentary key – James’s dreams: the archive images tell what he dreams, rotoscoping everyday life. The protagonist of the short film winner of the David di Donatello 2021 “embraces time”: the dialogue between animation and document has made it possible to create a fantastic and surreal reconstruction, capable of telling something “true”. Through fiction, a world of “involuntary” memories opens up that we did not even know we had: life and death reconnect and we (re) return to a collective unconscious that is always the same and yet always different. There is no single time: Domenico Croce and Stefano Malchiodi explore – without rhetoric – the concept of memory that goes beyond life and death.

6: “Hotel Chevalier”, Wes Anderson

A luxurious Parisian hotel and two lovers (Jason Schwartzman and Natalie Portman) who tell an intense and melancholy love story in thirteen minutes. A short film (prologue to the film “The train to the Drajeeling”) that manages to express so much in so little: a feeling of harmony that is disturbed, the charm, the sensuality, the desolation, the sadness. A soundtrack that enchants and captivates: Wes Anderson amazes and intrigues. As simplistic as the vision may seem, “Hotel Chevalier” it expresses that sense of emptiness that only overwhelming boredom and loneliness can make you feel: is there a right time to let go? The skinny dialogues allow us to imagine and attribute a possible meaning: from the small gestures and clues we can deduce that between the two there is much more than a desire to hide in a hotel room to make love. Wes Anderson encourages a reflection on feelings and the ability to enjoy them, on the obstinacy that sometimes pushes us to love by feeling pain or making others feel bad.