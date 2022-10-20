Authorities and specialists talk about the complete vaccination schedule and the importance of Covid-19 pediatric vaccination
October 19, 2022, 8:00 AM
After having suffered waves of contagion from Covid-19 On a global scale, immunization rates are an issue that concerns health authorities and the medical environment in our environment.
It is for this reason that the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) and the Departmental Autonomous Government of Santa Cruz they organized the International Symposium called “Present and future of immunization in America and Bolivia”with the support of Tecnopharma-Modern. Renowned national specialists and international guests in Infectious Diseases and Immunology spoke about the current situation of vaccination in the region, spoke about the importance of pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 and presented the new mRNA vaccination platform to a wide audience of doctors and health representatives of the regional vaccination networks of the EPI Santa Cruz.
During the meeting, the specialists agree that the use of the chinstrap and a complete vaccination schedule reduces the risk of infection and reinfection by Covid-19. People must go to the vaccination centers to receive the corresponding dose five to six months after the last application, estimated protection time.
It is estimated that the risk of reinfection by SAR-CoV-2 is very high, reaching 50%. Therefore, if the vaccine prevents infection in 50% of the population, the other 50% who become infected have very little chance of developing severe forms. This means that if a vaccinated person becomes infected, the symptoms will most likely be mild or null, as indicated by Dr. Juan Saavedra, a specialist in Infectious Diseases. Reinfections can have a cost for the organism: transient or permanent sequelae can develop, according to the latest published studies.
The vaccinated Bolivian population ranges between 57 and 63%
In Bolivia, the vaccination goal has not yet been reached, despite having achieved great improvements and progress in the country. For Max Enríquez, National Responsible for the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) of the Ministry of Health and Sports, “The vaccinated population is between 57 and 63%Therefore, we still have a long way to go”.
For his part, Dr. Carlos Alberto Hurtado Solares, Manager of the SEDES Epidemiology Unit, indicated that the population must continue with self-care and biosafety measures associated with vaccination. “We must comply with the spectrum of vaccination in order to avoid an outbreak. The population should have more than 70 to 80% coverage for the third dose.”
The international symposium, which was attended by Dr. Hernán Diosnel Rodríguez Enciso, an Infectious Disease Specialist and current Coordinator of the Vaccine Committee of the Pan-American Association of Infectious Diseases, reinforced above all the concepts of vaccines based on mRNA platform like the Moderna vaccine. He mentioned that “it is not a new technology, since it has been known for several years, although it is the first time it has been used for vaccines intended for humans. They have been widely used worldwide with very good results and andn the near future, the development of new vaccines with this technology for other diseases is already expected”.
All available vaccine platforms are useful. “Those that have shown greater effectiveness are those of the mRNA platform providing protection greater than 90% against the original virus and 60% against the Omicron variant.
The use of a chinstrap and a complete vaccination schedule decreases the risk of contagion
Finally, Dr. Dorian Jiménez, Departmental Head of Immunization of the Departmental Service of Santa Cruz, encourages the population to continue with the vaccination schedules: “that the population has access to vaccination as part of an individual right and a responsibility towards their health, towards their family environment and towards society as a whole; and secondly, he stressed that we can return to the long-awaited normalcy only through a complete vaccination schedule”.
In November 2020, 1,965,600 doses of the Modern anticovid vaccine arrived in Bolivia, managed by the national government through the COVAX mechanism to prevent Bolivians from reaching intensive care for Covid-19.
About Modern
Moderna is an American biotechnology company, specialized in the discovery and development of drugs and technologies that allow obtaining new vaccines based exclusively on messenger RNA. Its name, previously written ModeRNA, is the acronym for Modified RNA.. It is headquartered in Cambridge, in the state of Massachusetts.
Moderna’s capabilities recently joined Tecnofarma Bolivia, belonging to the Adium groupa leading company with more than 34 years in the pharmaceutical field and with a national presence, the objective is to provide doctors and patients with access to new vaccines based on the RNA platform, as part of its mission in the constant search for new effective and innovative treatments that improve the quality of life of the Bolivian population.
Moderna joined Tecnofarma in Bolivia