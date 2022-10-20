Authorities and specialists talk about the complete vaccination schedule and the importance of Covid-19 pediatric vaccination

In Bolivia, the vaccination goal has not yet been reached, despite having achieved great improvements and progress in the country. For Max Enríquez, National Responsible for the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) of the Ministry of Health and Sports, “The vaccinated population is between 57 and 63%Therefore, we still have a long way to go”.

For his part, Dr. Carlos Alberto Hurtado Solares, Manager of the SEDES Epidemiology Unit, indicated that the population must continue with self-care and biosafety measures associated with vaccination. “We must comply with the spectrum of vaccination in order to avoid an outbreak. The population should have more than 70 to 80% coverage for the third dose.”

The international symposium, which was attended by Dr. Hernán Diosnel Rodríguez Enciso, an Infectious Disease Specialist and current Coordinator of the Vaccine Committee of the Pan-American Association of Infectious Diseases, reinforced above all the concepts of vaccines based on mRNA platform like the Moderna vaccine. He mentioned that “it is not a new technology, since it has been known for several years, although it is the first time it has been used for vaccines intended for humans. They have been widely used worldwide with very good results and andn the near future, the development of new vaccines with this technology for other diseases is already expected”.

All available vaccine platforms are useful. “Those that have shown greater effectiveness are those of the mRNA platform providing protection greater than 90% against the original virus and 60% against the Omicron variant.