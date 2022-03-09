Authorities arrest suspect in the murder of Héctor “Macho” Camacho

The Bayamón Prosecutor’s Office will file charges today against five men linked to the murder of the former boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho and his friend, on November 20, 2012 while waiting in a car in Bayamón.

The authorities arrested a suspect this morning, one was already in prison and three others confined for other crimes were extradited to Puerto Rico.

At this time, the names of the suspects have not been released.

The filing of charges hearing will be today at around 10:30 am The secretary of the Justice DepartmentDomingo Emanuelli Hernández, and the Police Commissioner, Colonel Antonio López Figueroatogether with the team of prosecutors and agents who worked on the investigation, hold a press conference in the afternoon.

Suspect in the murder of former boxer Héctor “Macho” Camacho (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

On the night of the events, Camacho was in the passenger side of a car and was waiting for his friend, Adrián Alberto Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on highway PR-167 when unknown individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire on him. both of them.

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho passed away four days later.

A few days after the events occurred, the Police arrested Jesús Naranjo Adorno and Joshua Méndez Romero, who were found driving a bus identical to the one described, which was observed fleeing the scene. However, the Bayamón prosecutor’s office did not file charges due to lack of evidence.