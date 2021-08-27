Authorities ban Bitcoin mining activities in China: the exodus of miners from the country has begun

Following the recent crackdown by the Chinese government on all cryptocurrency-related activities, most of the miner of Bitcoin present in the country began the exodus abroad.

If before the People’s Republic of China seemed to be the cryptocurrency paradise, now it is more and more those cryptocurrency assets that have begun to relocate to countries such as Kazakhstan or the USA. This phenomenon has reached such proportions as to deserve the nickname of “Great Mining Migration”, freely translatable in Italian as “the great migration of miners”.

Miner: these strangers

Maybe not many people know what a miner is or what exactly it does, as most people just use BTC trading services such as the Bitcoin Code software , but in fact the mining it is an activity that can prove to be profitable, if done with due care.

This activity refers to all those people, collectives or companies that use the computing power of one or more computers for undermine BTC . In fact, thanks to these powerful machines capable of making a disproportionate number of calculations per second, it is possible to validate transactions in Bitcoin and record them in a block of the blockchain. The latter acts as a public ledger in which all transactions and activities involving the cryptocurrency are recorded and permanently shared.

As a reward, you get a percentage of Bitcoin from the system and a commission from whoever made the transaction at that time. In this way, a competition-based system is established in which miners compete with each other using an algorithm called hash rate. Whoever solves this algorithm first wins.

However, to be able to solve the algorithm underlying the hash rate, many attempts are required, which increase according to the number of miners who try their hand at the enterprise. It goes without saying that the greater the computing power, the greater the chances of winning the validation of a block of transactions.

One block contains on average 2,000 transactions, and the reward for a validation is around 6.25 BTC (180,000 euros at the moment), to which are added the commissions. Blocks are added to the blockchain every 10 minutes and the process resets when time runs out.

Where are the miners going?

China has been among the main places to mine BTC thanks to the low cost of electricity in some areas of the country, mainly concentrating in the Sichuan province. Costs that are truly competitive when compared to those of most Western countries.

However, the Beijing government has started a battle against crypto and many of these farm they found themselves having to close their doors and move elsewhere. To date, the focus seems to have shifted towards Mongolia, a country bordering China and with competitive costs in terms of electricity consumption.

However, even the government of this nation seems to be willing to bring down the ax of repression against BTC miners. For this reason, in order to avoid another forced exodus, the latter have begun to leave this country as well.

As a last resort, the possibility of a return to one of the pivotal countries for the development of the cryptocurrency market and “free” mining therefore seems increasingly concrete. United Statesof America. The permissive legislation that characterizes most of the states that make up the federation has made the US the new Mecca for mining.