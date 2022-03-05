Authorities confirm suicide of goalkeeper Katie Meyer

STANFORD — Authorities determined Friday that the death of Katie Mayeroutstanding goalkeeper of the soccer team of Stanford, it was a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death.

Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died at his residence on campus. Getty Images

“The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of Kathryn Meyer. There is no indication that evidence was tampered with, and it has been determined that Meyer caused her own death,” the office said in a statement. “The coroner expresses sincere condolences to Katie Meyer’s family, friends and supporters.” .

The popular goalkeeper, who led the Cardinal to the NCAA College Cup game in 2019, was 22 years old. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer died at her residence on campus. On Friday, the soccer player and student’s parents, Steve and Gina Meyer, appeared on an NBC show and discussed how a school-imposed disciplinary measure may have affected the young woman in some way.

Meyer, who once took extra points on the high school football team, saved two penalties as Stanford beat North Carolina 5-4 after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The Californian player also drew attention for the celebration she did, staring at the television camera, after saving a penalty for the second time in the shootout. Then her teammate Kiara Pickett converted from 12 steps for Stanford to win the trophy.