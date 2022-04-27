Authorities deepen investigation in Rochy RD case

The authorities of the Public Ministry assured that the interpreter of urban rhythm Aderly Ramírez Oviedo (Rochy RD) and her partner took advantage of the situation of risk, neglect and the precarious economic situation in which the 16-year-old girl lived to sexually assault her in exchange for money.

The artist is detained pending a coercive measure.

Personnel related to the judicial process have information that other minors could have experienced the same aggression and said that the case will be deepened to take it to the last consequences.

According to information, Rochy RD He usually takes other minors to the town of Los Frailes, as well as adult women who are paid up to 10,000 pesos for having sexual relations.

The Prosecutor’s Office will request that preventive detention be imposed against Rochy, while the investigation of the case is carried out.

Yesterday, Diario Libre staff visited the Los Frailes sector in Santo Domingo Este to try to obtain reactions from the community, after the alleged crimes that occurred in that place were revealed.

However, few people wanted to talk about the situation.

Rochy RD He is detained waiting for coercive measures to be known next Sunday, while the named La Demente continues to be a fugitive from the authorities.

The file indicates La Demente as the person who was looking for the minors to Rochy RD so that they would have sexual relations in the villa in the Los Frailes neighborhood.

Upon reaching that place, supposedly La Demente or another of the followers of Rochy RD they made sure to take away the phones of the “chosen ones” and turn them off at the entrance of the villa, as a way that they could not record or broadcast images of what was happening there.