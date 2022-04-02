Authorities disperse ADP members protesting for improvements to the sector with bombs

Santiago, DR.

The police authorities that guarded the demonstration carried out by the Dominican Association of Teachers (ADP) of the Santiago branch, fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of teachers who stationed themselves where the offices of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Education work in demand of improvements for that industry.

Miguel Jorge, spokesman for the ADP in Santiago, said that the government opted for repression before listening to the demands of the teachers who were in front of the Presidente Antonio Guzmán Fernández public office building.

The union is also demanding improvements for the ARS of the Medical Insurance for Teachers (Semma), the payment of licenses, the completive of batches, the distance Basic Education and Baccalaureate program for adults, Prepares and the installation of the teaching career tribunal .

The demonstrators carried banners and shouted slogans in the middle of Estrella Sadhala avenue, below the Elevado, which annoyed the police officers who began to disperse the demonstrators by throwing several gas bombs at them.

Later, the director of regional district 08 of the Ministry of Education recognized the right of teachers to demand labor claims, while recommending that these efforts be carried out without harming the right of students to receive classes.

Marieta Díaz, receiving a delegation from ADP at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education, invited the teaching leadership to “get on the train” of educational quality, so that education cuts the knot of poverty in the Dominican Republic.

“I distinguish the investiture of all of you, because you are my teachers, you are my class,” said the official.